Animal Rescue

WATCH: Good Samaritans Brave Thin Ice to Save Moose Stuck in Frigid Lake

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

The wise Justin Bieber once sang, “And if you feel you’re sinking, I will jump right over, into cold, cold water for you.”

A group of Good Samaritans followed this advice, stepping out onto thin ice to save a moose trapped in a frozen lake in Sweden.

In the clip of the heroic act, people are shown carefully skating out to the overwhelmed animal. Once they arrive at where the moose is caught, they go to work breaking the ice around the animal, creating a clear path towards the shore.

After a couple of encouraging prods to the animal’s butt, the tired moose moves forward and clamors back onto land.

Remember: Do not attempt a rescue like this in your own local forest or backyard. Moose can be dangerous. If you come across an animal in peril, contact your nearest wildlife rehabilitator. For more information on emergency wildlife rescue, click here.

 

