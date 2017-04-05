WATCH: Animal Authorities Seek Woman Who Left Matted Cat in Parking Lot

Animal authorities in Briarcliff Manor, New York, are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who abandoned a horribly neglected white male Persian cat in the parking lot of a pet boarding facility last month.

Surveillance tape released by the SPCA of Westchester show a woman pulling into a parking space at the Northwind Kennels in Bedford on March 27 and taking a pet carrier from her car, which held the feline. A press release says the cat was found a short time later, left behind in the parking lot.

The long-haired feline was severely neglected and suffered from fur so thickly matted that it interfered with his mobility and his bodily functions, the SPCA said. A shave from a veterinary team yielded two pounds of matted fur from his body.

Ernest Lungaro, director of the SPCA’s humane law enforcement unit, tells PEOPLE the cat is still recovering and should be available for adoption at Northwind Kennels at a later date.

In a statement, Lungaro asked the public for help identifying the woman in the video.

“We would like to question the woman shown on the video and need the public’s help in identifying her,” he said. “Individuals with information can call our confidential hotline at 914-941-7797.”