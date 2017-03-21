WATCH: Adorable 18-Year-Old Pooch Is Shelter’s Oldest Adoptable Pet

Update: Julep was adopted!

It may be impolite to ask a woman her age, but Julep’s really bears mentioning.

The sweet 18-year-old pooch, who arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C., three weeks ago, is the shelter’s oldest animal in need of a home.

Sadly, the dog — believed to be a hound/pit bull mix — came to the shelter after her owner passed away.

“Julep is a sweet girl, who – given her age – is doing pretty well here at our adoption facility,” David M. Smith, chief communications officer for Humane Rescue Alliance told PEOPLE in an email. “We’re keeping her spirits up and she’s getting lots of attention from our staff, but a dog at this age truly needs to be at home where she can get ALL of the attention.”

A video of the dog shows that even though she’s a senior, Julep still has plenty of zest for life. According to her bio, this girl would be a perfect match for someone looking for a quiet companion.

“She would need to be the only dog in the home due to her age, as she doesn’t have the tolerance for too much dog energy,” it says. “Julep would be thrilled with a great big dog bed to sprawl out on and toys to chew on. She doesn’t require too much exercise and is already pretty well-trained. Senior dogs like Julep are truly special and have a unique type of love to give.”

D.C.’s WUSA9 first profiled the pup in a story on Monday, which may have helped drum up some interest in Julep. If you’re interested in adopting the pup, contact the shelter via their website.