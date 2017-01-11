WATCH: 8-Year-Old Girl Sells Artwork in Order to Get a Diabetic Alert Dog

It took a lot of brush strokes, but Emma Brussell is finally getting a buddy.

The 8-year-old from Long Island, New York, who has Type 1 diabetes, asked for a diabetic alert dog for Christmas, according to ABC 7, which reported the story. Unfortunately, Santa couldn’t deliver, considering the specially trained pups cost $15,000 to buy.

So Brussell decided to make her own magic happen.

“I decided, ‘Hey, I’m good at art, why don’t I sell my paintings?’ ” she said. “I think of a painting, and then I paint.”

She sold some of her pieces and then, over the weekend, an anonymous donor gave Brussell the rest of the money she needed to buy the dog.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Brussell’s mother Kelly told ABC 7. “I couldn’t believe that someone was just wanting help my daughter like that.”

Any additional money raised from the sale of Brussell’s paintings will be used to fund the dog’s vet care. To contact Emma about her works, email emmasjourney2017@gmail.com.