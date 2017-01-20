WATCH: 10 Cute Penguin Videos for Penguin Appreciation Day

Penguins — they just make people happy!

With Penguin Awareness Day upon us (Jan. 20), it’s important to shine a giant spotlight on these adorable creatures and their happy little feet.

YouTube is filled with infinite amounts of newborn penguin fluffiness and interesting penguin politics — when a penguin cheats on her husband, things can get cray! — so, sit back, relax, and let these dapper penguins transport you, to a place where penguins wear backpacks, Santa suits and more.

Happy viewing!

The “emperor” cam captures footage of baby emperor penguins emerging from shells. All together now: AWW!

There’s nothing cuter than a penguin happy dance:

Nothing to see here! Just an epic penguin wipe-out:

Just how curious are penguins? This video explains:

Baby penguins do super-cute things when they eat. Tweets, ahead!

Hey, penguinland is not always paradise. This penguin just caught his wife cheating with another penguin:

Perfection is: 1 lb., 7 oz., of penguin cuteness!

Once upon a time there was a wicked penguin who got its kicks waking up sleeping baby penguins:

True or false: Someone in Japan has a pet penguin that wears a penguin backpack (take your time, this is a tough one):

Our new hobby is watching penguins in holiday attire:

To learn how you can help penguins, visit defenders.org.