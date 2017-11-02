Shopping

8 Pet Gifts You Can Get Right Now Through Walmart’s Holiday Sale

Stock up on gifts for your cat and dog right now through this early holiday sale

SOFT & CHIC

Buy it! Puppy Fashion Warm Argyle Turtleneck Knit Sweater, $15.70; Walmart.com

ON THE GO 

Buy it! 2-in-1 Pet Bicycle Trailer Stroller, $129.95; Walmart.com

CANINE CONDO

Buy it! Best Choice Products Wood Dog House Shelter, $54.95; Walmart.com

GO NUTS 

Buy it! AFP Classic Squirrel Toy, $7.05; Walmart.com

HOME AWAY FROM HOME 

Buy it! OxGord Animal Playpen with Pop-Up Mesh Kennel Fence, $25.95; Walmart.com

WILD THING 

Buy it! Luxury Pet Leopard Faux Fur Jacket, $13.09; Walmart.com

SUCH GREAT HEIGHTS 

Buy it! Premium Cat Tree Tower Condo, $74.95; Walmart.com

COZY KITTY

Buy it! Self-Warming Kitty Sack, $19.05; Walmart.com

