Villagers Knit Giant Sweaters to Protect Sanctuary Elephants from Cold Weather

They are calling them Jumbo Jackets, and they certainly live up to the name.

Animal lovers in Mathura, India, are knitting sweaters for elephants at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center as part of a new initiative. These colorful new garments will help the rescued pachyderms, several of whom are handicapped, brave the freezing cold weather set to hit northern India.

The 20 elephants that call the center home are blind, disabled or on the mend. Most of them were rescued from trafficking, illegal captivity and cruel circuses. They have been through a lifetime of abuse, and their saviors don’t want them to endure another uncomfortable day ever again.

“It is important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold during this extreme winter, as they are weak and vulnerable having suffered so much abuse making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia. The cold also aggravates their arthritis which is a common issue that our rescued elephants have to deal with,” Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS said in a statement.

These sweaters will help make sure that the animals continue to stay cozy and content. The center also provides the residents with open spaces, top notch medical care, frequent baths, plentiful food and lots of love.

To learn more about Wildlife SOS and do your part to protect its elephant residents, visit the website.