VIDEO: This Guinea Pig Is All Of Us Trying to Process Our Lives

You thought 2017 was going to be different from 2016, didn’t you?

Well, well, well. How very wrong you were.

In case you might have needed a mascot or spirit animal for this year, we’ve found one for you. What’s the guinea pig reacting to? Politics? The death of the man who sang “Heat of the Moment?” Could be anything. We have no way of knowing.

But we’re right there with him. Or her. Whatever. That other one, though? Turns out there are two kinds of people, and apparently two kinds of guinea pigs, in the world. He’s doing fine. As long as he’s got some snacks, things are going to be okay.

Let’s just hope the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow on Feb. 2, because it’s feeling like a long winter already.