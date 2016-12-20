Dr. Evan Antin has been lighting up the Internet’s heart-eye emoji since PEOPLE named him the Sexiest Veterinarian Alive in 2014 (and again this year). That was just a year after he graduated from Colorado State College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Services, and though the celebrity can make it a little harder for him to pass for anonymous these days, Antin hasn’t lost a step when it comes to either animal care or breaking hearts.

Just watch this clip of him talking about his own menagerie and try not to swoon.