WATCH: Video of Dog Chasing Cat Explains Store Window’s Demise

The dog did it — but it was only because of the cat!

Damning surveillance footage places blame for the shattering of a store window on a pooch, who — in his defense — was only doing what dogs do: playing chase.

The caption for the YouTube video says: “a Chinese shop owner turned to surveillance camera footage to see how the glass door all of a sudden got smashed into pieces. This is what he found …”

We’re not taking sides, but we’re sure the pup is super apologetic for the disturbance and would fix everything right up if he could. The cat? He’s likely pushing for jail time.