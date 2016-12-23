VIDEO: Kyle Richards Is Very Happy About Getting a Puppy for Christmas

Christmas came early tonight!! My family surprised me with this beautiful baby! ❤️Never been so surprised in my life ! 🐶🎄❤️#bestgiftever A video posted by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:04pm PST

There’s nothing quite like a Christmas puppy.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was understandably over-the-moon about receiving a rescue puppy from her family, and posted a video of the moment of truth on her Instagram.

“Christmas came early tonight!” she wrote. “My family surprised me with this beautiful baby! Never been so surprised in my life!” She added “#bestgiftever,” a hashtag we’re sure won’t be getting much use this holiday season.

The mother of four initially had a somewhat less enthusiastic reaction: “You’re lying!” she told her family when they first presented her with the animal, before getting teary-eyed over the lil’ gal, who was dressed to the nines with a red bow around her neck.

Somehow we know this girl — a Newfoundland/St. Bernard mix, who came from the Saving Spot Rescue — will be the gift that keeps on giving.