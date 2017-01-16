People

Pets

VIDEO: Family Maintains Alarming Phone Composure When Faced with Giant Gator

By @alex_heigl

Posted on

First of all, this is about 75 percent too much gator for me. But congratulations to Kim Joiner and her family, who shot the video at the Circle B Bar Reserve Polk Nature Discovery Center in Lakeland, Florida.

Joiner maintains the video is real, and while the family seems largely unconcerned with the massive descendent of prehistoric murder-beasts strolling through their midst, she estimates the gator was about 12 feet long.

What do you think? Real? Fake? A family that’s suspiciously prepared to have a giant reptile stroll through their midst at all times? So many questions.

