WATCH: Cute Vet with a Guitar Sings to Nervous Dog Before Surgery

Hospitals can be overwhelming places for humans and pets alike.

Weird smells, sights and sounds — plus the added stress of not feeling well — all create a recipe for anxiety and nervousness.

Ruby the dog recently came down with a case of the hospital blues while visiting the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, for surgery.

To help soothe the anxious pup, veterinarian Dr. Ross Henderson grabbed his guitar and hosted an impromptu, private concert for Ruby.

The clip of Dr. Ross calming Ruby with his version Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook so far. And we can’t help falling in love with Dr. Ross, too!

This is not the first time the vet has done a little crooning — according to Facebook, he often keeps his guitar on hand to comfort his patients.