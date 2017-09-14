New Pet Membership Club PetHero Has Serious Perks to Help Save Money and Keep Your Pet Healthy

PetHero and PEOPLE are both affiliated with Time Inc.

Do not fear, PetHero is here!

PetHero, a new pet membership club, knows the world is full of animal lovers, so it created a service that provides a variety of perks that are bound to get tails wagging.

Keeping a pet healthy is a top priority to any owner, and to make this often pricey task easier (and less expensive), PetHero offers all of its members 25% off all in-house medical services and procedures performed by any of the more than 5,000 vets partnered with the club.

This benefit is a great alternative to pet insurance, allowing owners to care for their pets at a discount without any exclusions — pets of all ages and species, and with any pre-existing conditions, are welcome — and without any daunting paperwork or caps. This means you can save hundreds on vet bills each year.

You can also save yourself a trip to the pet store, because a PetHero membership includes seasonal boxes for your pet packed with carefully curated toys, treats and accessories.

Finally, this exclusive club puts you in 24/7 contact with some true pet pros: the PetHero community. This includes access to benefits like a 24/7 lost pet recovery concierge service and prescription discounts from PetCareRx.com.

From muzzle to paw and vet bills to pet toys, PetHero has you covered. Learn more about this new membership club here.