13 Valentine's Day Gifts Animal Lovers Will Be Wild About
What do you get the animal lover that has everything? One of these adorable Valentine’s Day gifts
By Kelli Bender•@kbendernyc
Posted on February 12, 2018 at 5:18pm EST
YOU OTTER KNOW
Buy it! "Significant Otter" Hard Lapel Enamel Pin, $12.00; Amazon.com
IT'S MAGIC
Buy it! Smoko 200ml Elodie Unicorn Diffuser Ultrasonic, $79.99; amazon.com
PRACTICE PET
Buy it! Nat and Jules Plush Hedgehog, $13.50; Amazon.com
BIG LOVE
Buy it! Love Carries All Picture, $68.00; UncommonGoods.com
CARD SHARK
Buy it! Shark Business Card Holder, $18/00; UncommonGoods.com
LUXE LLAMA
Buy it! Lounge Llama Embroidered Pillow, $75.00; UncommonGoods.com
SEA UNICORN
Buy it! Narwhal Sailcloth Tote, $150.00; UncommonGoods.com
GRAB A DRINK
Buy it! Social Climbers Wine Charms Set Of 12, $19.98; WorldMarket.com
I FEEL PRETTY
Buy it! Pretty Animalz Panda Korean Beauty Sheet Mask Set Of 2, $7.98; WorldMarket.com
LET IT GROW
Buy it! Ceramic Turtle Planter, $19.00; WestElm.com
PIG OUT
Buy it! Epicurean Dishwasher-Safe Pig Board, $34.95; CrateandBarrel.com
SOME BUNNY SPECIAL
Buy it! Bunny Place Card Holder, $4.95; CrateandBarrel.com
TOWEL OFF
Buy it! Dapper Animal Tea Towels, $29.00; WestElm.com