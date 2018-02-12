13 Valentine's Day Gifts Animal Lovers Will Be Wild About

What do you get the animal lover that has everything? One of these adorable Valentine’s Day gifts

By @kbendernyc

Tiny Bee Cards

YOU OTTER KNOW

Buy it! "Significant Otter" Hard Lapel Enamel Pin, $12.00; Amazon.com

Smoko

IT'S MAGIC

Buy it! Smoko 200ml Elodie Unicorn Diffuser Ultrasonic, $79.99; amazon.com

Nat and Jules

PRACTICE PET 

Buy it! Nat and Jules Plush Hedgehog, $13.50; Amazon.com

Uncommon Goods

BIG LOVE 

Buy it! Love Carries All Picture, $68.00; UncommonGoods.com

Uncommon Goods

CARD SHARK 

Buy it! Shark Business Card Holder, $18/00; UncommonGoods.com

Uncommon Goods

LUXE LLAMA 

Buy it! Lounge Llama Embroidered Pillow, $75.00; UncommonGoods.com

Uncommon Goods

SEA UNICORN

Buy it! Narwhal Sailcloth Tote, $150.00; UncommonGoods.com

World Market

GRAB A DRINK 

Buy it! Social Climbers Wine Charms Set Of 12, $19.98; WorldMarket.com

World Market

I FEEL PRETTY 

Buy it! Pretty Animalz Panda Korean Beauty Sheet Mask Set Of 2, $7.98; WorldMarket.com

West Elm

LET IT GROW

Buy it! Ceramic Turtle Planter, $19.00; WestElm.com

Crate and Barrel

PIG OUT 

Buy it! Epicurean Dishwasher-Safe Pig Board, $34.95; CrateandBarrel.com

Crate and Barrel

SOME BUNNY SPECIAL 

Buy it! Bunny Place Card Holder, $4.95; CrateandBarrel.com

West Elm

TOWEL OFF

Buy it! Dapper Animal Tea Towels, $29.00; WestElm.com

