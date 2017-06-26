Hot Guy + Ugly Dogs: PEOPLE's Pet Vet Goes Behind the Scenes of the Ugliest Dog Contest
Beautiful on the Inside: The Cutest Photos from the 2017 Ugliest Dog Competition
They are all beautiful on the inside
By Kate Hogan
And we have a winner! At Friday's Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff won the honors of 2017's World's Ugliest Dog. Deemed both gassy and gentle by her owner, the one-eyed pub won For sharing that ugly-cute mug with the world, Martha won $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York City to meet adoring fans and the press.
Just look at those cheeks!
We think she's beautiful both inside and out.
Martha beat 13 fierce competitors, including 17-year-old Brussells Griffon/pug mix Moe, seen here.
Another worthy foe: Jake, a Chinese Crested, who lives in diapers.
Another Chinese Crested, an assistance dog named Chase.
PEOPLE's Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin was on hand to meet the pups, like this dog Josie, whom he called "beautiful on the inside" (watch the adorable video here).
