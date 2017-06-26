And we have a winner! At Friday's Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff won the honors of 2017's World's Ugliest Dog. Deemed both gassy and gentle by her owner, the one-eyed pub won For sharing that ugly-cute mug with the world, Martha won $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York City to meet adoring fans and the press.