Pets

Beautiful on the Inside: The Cutest Photos from the 2017 Ugliest Dog Competition

They are all beautiful on the inside

By

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Eric Risberg/AP

And we have a winner! At Friday's Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff won the honors of 2017's World's Ugliest Dog. Deemed both gassy and gentle by her owner, the one-eyed pub won For sharing that ugly-cute mug with the world, Martha won $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York City to meet adoring fans and the press.

2 of 7

Eric Risberg/AP

Just look at those cheeks!

3 of 7

Eric Risberg/AP

We think she's beautiful both inside and out.

4 of 7

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

Martha beat 13 fierce competitors, including 17-year-old Brussells Griffon/pug mix Moe, seen here.

5 of 7

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

Another worthy foe: Jake, a Chinese Crested, who lives in diapers.

6 of 7

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

Another Chinese Crested, an assistance dog named Chase.

7 of 7

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

PEOPLE's Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin was on hand to meet the pups, like this dog Josie, whom he called "beautiful on the inside" (watch the adorable video here). 

See Also

More

More