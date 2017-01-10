Two Rescue Pets Treated to Pool Full of 4,000 Tennis Balls in Late Dog’s Memory

Everything the dog is inspiring others and changing lives, even after her death.

The devoted pup passed away in Jan. 2014, leaving behind devastated but determined owner, Chris Sontag-Ratti, who coped with Everything’s death by remembering the quality moments he shared with his forever friend.

In memory of Everything, and as a way to inspire other dog owners to form lasting memories with their pups, Sontag-Ratti created an Instagram call to action last year.

In the post, Sontag-Ratti offered to send tennis balls to dog owners all over the world, so they could create a special moment with their pet.

This simple act of kindness inspired Dan’s Dog Walking and Pet Sitting in Port Washington, New York, to pay it forward even more. After seeing Sontag-Ratti’s post, the company collected 4,000 tennis balls and then picked up two rescue dogs. These lucky pups were treated to a swim session surrounded by the bright, yellow toys in memory of Everything and all the good she brought into the world.

But Dan’s Dog Walking didn’t stop there, after they dogs were done swimming, the company collected all the tennis balls. Now, they are offering to send bags of tennis balls to shelters across the country, so animals waiting to be adopted have a chance to make fun memories, too.

If you want tennis balls sent to your favorite shelter, visit the Facebook page for Dan’s Dog Walking and Pet Sitting and tag the shelter in post about tennis ball donations.