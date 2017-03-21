Turtle Named ‘Bank’ Dies After Ingesting 900 Coins Thrown into Her Pond

Bank the turtle has passed away, and her nickname is a devastating reminder of what took her life.

The Thai sea turtle died this week from complications following a surgery to remove 915 coins from her stomach.

According to The Guardian, Bank was kept in captivity, living in a public pond where humans often threw their change. Innocently unaware of the dangers of these coins, Bank ate hundreds of them from the constantly replenishing stock.

This loose change eventually poisoned the turtle’s blood according to veterinarians at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, who performed a lengthy surgery on March 6 in an effort to remove all the coins and save the turtle’s life.

The operation lasted over four hours, requiring five surgeons to remove the 11 pounds of change stuck in Bank’s stomach, which had created a mass large enough to crack the turtle’s shell. The surgery was paid for in part by donations from the public, who were moved by the turtle’s sad story and fight for survival.

“I felt angry that humans, whether or not they meant to do it or if they did it without thinking, had caused harm to this turtle,” Dr. Nantarika Chansue, one of the vets who operated on Bank, said about the situation.

Initially, it appeared that the dedicated work of Chansue and her colleagues would save Bank, but a follow up showed that the turtle was still plagued with intestinal problems. Bank never woke up from her second surgery.

“She at least had the chance to swim freely and eat happily before she passed,” Chansue said about the death. Also adding, “She is my friend, teacher and patient.”

Chansue and Bank’s numerous supporters hope her passing is a reminder to others to think twice about throwing change and other objects into the spaces where animals live.