Tunafish Helps Rescue Kitten, Soon Ready for Adoption, from Storm Drain

It’s amazing the commotion one tiny kitten can cause.

According to News 12, who reported this story out of Westchester County, New York, residents in the Edgemont section grew concerned for a small kitten that was trapped in a storm drain for up to four days (the Greenburgh Daily Voice reported that it was five, either way, it was an awful long time for a kitten with this caliber of cuteness to be trapped anywhere).

The TV station said a lot of people tried to rescue this kitty, now named Pipes, who was spotted first by resident Stephanie Balkin outside her home on Thursday.

“We didn’t think anything of it, but we kept hearing crying and yelping,” Balkin told News 12. “So we called the fire department an hour later.”

Ten firefighters, two animal control officers, more than a dozen residents and a 2-year-old (Balkin’s daughter) were there to help get this guy out, News 12 said, but they didn’t have much luck.

In the end, tunafish was what turned things around. Balkin’s husband put some outside the drain and Pipes soon exited, the Daily Voice said.

“He’s in great shape,” Balkin told the Voice. “The more people that would try to get him, he just kept retreating. I guess he was scared.”

Now safe with a foster family courtesy of the Humane Society of Westchester, he’ll stay there until he’s ready for adoption (the shelter said the Balkins are considering adding him to their family).

If you’re interested in learning more about Pipes, contact the shelter.