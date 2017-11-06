Halloween has come and gone, but if you thought that pets who look like President Donald Trump would be off the radar until next October, well, you’d be wrong.

Donald Trump found in a dog's ear pic.twitter.com/q0K6sdpg1G — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) November 4, 2017

We’re not sure who this dog is, nor whom he belongs to, but the resemblance between its ear and the president is uncanny and continues to go viral — on Twitter, of course.

If you’re wondering why we’re reporting on this oddly “presidential” picture, the situation actually isn’t unprecedented: Back in February, an image of a dog in a piece of wood was all the rage on Twitter.

