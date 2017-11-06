People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Funny Pets

Donald Trump in a Dog's Ear Is the New Jesus in a Piece of Toast

By @sarynthumps

Posted on

Halloween has come and gone, but if you thought that pets who look like President Donald Trump would be off the radar until next October, well, you’d be wrong.

We’re not sure who this dog is, nor whom he belongs to, but the resemblance between its ear and the president is uncanny and continues to go viral — on Twitter, of course.

If you’re wondering why we’re reporting on this oddly “presidential” picture, the situation actually isn’t unprecedented: Back in February, an image of a dog in a piece of wood was all the rage on Twitter.

Interested to see more pets that are celebrity doppelgangers? Click here. (Believe us, they’re incredible!)

 

 