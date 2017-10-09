Truck Driver Saves Chicken in the Middle of the Road, Becomes Her Best Friend

Why did the chicken cross the road? Because she was looking for a hero.

Luckily, Lucky found one.

Last year, the chicken was crammed into a truck with hundreds of others and sent to the slaughterhouse, reports People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Somewhere in Washington, though, some fortunate happenstance shook Lucky from her cage on the vehicle and dumped her onto the road.

Warren Padgette, a trucker driving behind Lucky’s truck, saw the weak bird plop on to the pavement. Figuring the chicken was dead, but hoping she wasn’t, Padgette stopped his rig and went to check on her. He found Lucky in the middle of the road, blinking up at him.

This is where their friendship started. Padgette carefully picked up the chicken, placed her in his truck and drove her to his home. There, he bathed her, blow-dried her feathers and named her Lucky.

Lucky, perhaps sensing the grim future ahead of her if Padgette didn’t step in, immediately started showing her gratitude, following her savior everywhere. Now, the two are inseparable.

Lucky can be often found riding on her BFF’s shoulder or in the custom-built henhouse he made for her. Padgette’s care and concern have helped Lucky transform into a beautiful, healthy bird with a playful curiosity.

Rescuing Lucky has opened Padgette’s heart to saving even more animals: Since bringing the chicken in, Padgette has also adopted several chicks and goats, all of which Lucky loves as well.