'Tough Pup' Survives Heroin Overdose in Truck, Owner Arrested

Police in Carrollton, Texas, who helped save a dog that suffered a heroin overdose on Saturday, are calling the animal “one tough pup.”

A Facebook post shared the details of the ordeal that led to an emergency veterinary visit for the young puppy.

“A-shift patrol officers found the puppy suffering from a drug overdose Saturday,” says the message titled ‘One Tough Pup’ and posted with a photo of the dog on Tuesday. “Pup was left in the floorboard of a truck in the Home Depot parking lot while its humans were busy inside switching price tags.”

The post said that the people involved were arrested for heroin possession, and for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.

The dog — who was dubbed Depot at first, but is now being called Lucky — was treated by Dr. Stacie Fowler and the staff at the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic and is expected to be okay.

“Puppy is on [its] way to full recovery from opiate overdose and is back in the care of The City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center,” it said.

The police department’s public information officer told PEOPLE that adoption requests for Lucky have come from as far away as California and New Hampshire. He will remain with the adoption center on a 10-day hold and then will be available for adoption.

An animal control officer who helped the pup along the way was pleased that teamwork saved Lucky.

“I’m proud to work in a community where we have such strong partnerships with our police department, fire department and our local emergency pet clinic, not to mention the generous donations we receive that allow us to fund this type of treatment,” officer Debbie Hutchins said in a statement. “These relationships and the puppy’s strong will to survive has led to this successful outcome.”