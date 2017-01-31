Gumbo was a long, long way from Dumbo.

A New York City kitty traveled over 200 miles from Brooklyn to Queensbury, New York, under the hood of a Honda Odyssey, according to The Post-Star, which reported the story.

Jim Fitzgerald, director of the SPCA of Warren County, was called to The Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury on Monday night by lodge security, the story said, after a New York City family checking into the hotel reported that there was a cat under their hood.

“When I first saw it, I said, ‘Is it alive?'” Fitzgerald recalled. “Then I saw it move. It was a little standoffish at first and a little lethargic, but he let me get him out.”

A Facebook post about the bizarre incident helped find the cat’s owner after it was shared more than 2,000 times.

“He managed to extract the cat and bring to safety! Kitty is resting comfortably now and will be going for vet care,” the post said. “So we think there could be someone in Brooklyn missing their kitty. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we found the owner? Let’s make this go viral, you just never know. Let’s all share this post and see what happens!”

Well, a reunion is exactly what happened on Friday night, thanks to all the social media attention.

“With all your sharing we are almost positive we found the owner! A gentleman from Brooklyn called us and this kitty matches [the] description. Kitty is getting a little vet care to get up to strength and we are planning for a happy reunion this weekend,” a Facebook update said.

Later, a YouTube video shared by the Post-Star showed Raven Huang of New York City reuniting with Gumbo.

Huang told the newspaper that his orange feline escaped from a cat carrier in Manhattan Beach Park in Brooklyn while en route to a veterinary appointment on Jan. 14, where he was to be neutered (the Warren County SPCA performed the procedure as a courtesy).

“It is very comforting,” Huang said, “that there are a number of great people out there.”