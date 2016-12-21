Touching 'Rest in Peace' Dispatch Call Honors Chicago Police Dog Who Once Protected Obamas

A beloved police dog — who protected President Obama and the First Lady among others — was euthanized on Sunday following a cancer diagnosis, but not before the Chicago Police Department honored her with a very special final call.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a dispatcher on a police department radio channel that is used to dispatch K9s, sent a message, asking for attention.

“All units stand by, Citywide 1,” she said. “7323 canine Rachel.”

“7323 canine Rachel,” the dispatcher continued. “No response for canine Rachel.”

The Tribune reports that the dispatcher recognized the dog’s years of service: “Canine Rachel has faithfully served the Chicago Police Department since June 2006. On December 18, 2016, rest in peace canine Rachel. Correct time is 0911 hours. This is the last call.”

“18 December 2016, Citywide 1 radio’s clear,” were the last words the dispatcher said before ending the call. The pooch was put to sleep 15 minutes later, the newspaper reported.

Officer Charles Kocanda had worked with Rachel, a highly-trained explosives detection dog, for 10 years. She was recently diagnosed with rapidly spreading cancer in her spine that left her paralyzed.

Sadly, even with ten years of work under her belt, the senior dog had a lot to look forward to.

“She worked tracking explosives, and was looking forward to retirement,” said a message posted on the police department’s Facebook page. “Our condolences go out to her handler, Officer Chuck Kocanda, who worked with her daily to make sure she was the best she could be.”