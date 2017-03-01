Tortoise and Hare Forgive Grudges and Become Best Friends

With a lifespan of roughly one hundred years, the tortoise has plenty of time for grudges. But one gracious half-shell is putting her longtime rivalry with hares aside to befriend a baby bunny.

Wamba is the resident pet tortoise at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona, who lives in her own posh pad on the hotel’s grounds. According to the hotel’s Facebook, on a recent chilly night, a baby bunny snuck into Wamba’s night residence to get toasty under the tortoise’s heat lamp.

“The little bunny (only about four inches long) got inside the habitat and cozied up against the limbs of the giant tortoise. There they bonded — very quickly, becoming instant friends,” the post said.

When a ranger found the pair cuddled together the following morning, he said Wamba was being protective of her new friend.

“As the Ranger attempted to remove the bunny, so as to clear the plant debris from its neck, the tortoise became quite responsive to their actions, emitting grunts & groans in a clear demand for the gentle care of his newly found friend,” the post added.

Eventually, the ranger was able to carefully remove the baby and take him to a veterinarian. The vet removed four layers of plant matter that were wrapped tightly around the bunny, constricting his skin. After his check-up, the bitty bunny was put back under the hotel rangers’ and Wamba’s care, where he will stay until he is strong enough to be released.

Rangers at the hotel said if the little rabbit returns to Wamba’s side after the release, the hotel will be happy to provide a home for both of the new friends.