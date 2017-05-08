Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Torrey Smith and Wife Pay Adoption Fees for 46 Baltimore-Area Shelter Pets

Nipping at the heels of George and Amal Clooney’s generous donation to the dog charity Camp Cocker last week, another famous couple is making their love for rescue animals known by giving from the heart.

Torrey Smith, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife, Chanel, attended the 5th Annual “Pawject Runway” on Saturday. Organized by BARCS (Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter), the event raises money and awareness for Baltimore’s homeless, neglected and abused animals. According to a Facebook post on Sunday, even after the football star’s departure from the Ravens, he is still dedicated to giving back to the city:

“This year, Torrey surprised us all with a special announcement. He explained that before the show, he and his wife Chanel were discussing what more they could do for all the homeless animals they spent time with backstage. They wanted to make sure that every single one of them had an adoption application by the end of the night. Torrey and Chanel decided that they would cover the adoption fees for every single cat and dog at Pawject Runway — 46 animals, wow!” states the post.





“The Smith family went above and beyond, making an extra donation on top of each animals’ adoption fees. It was the best finale we could ask for … Thank you, Torrey and Chanel, for always looking out for Baltimore’s homeless dogs and cats and having such a big heart for our city.”

BARC’s Facebook page indicates that Smith is a regular at the event. According to a 2013 article on BaltimoreRavens.com the kindhearted athlete has two dogs, Prince and Momma, that he adopted from BARCS, and even requested donations be sent to the organization in lieu of wedding gifts at the time.

Anyone interested in learning more about BARCS or making a donation can call (410) 396-4695 or email info@baltimoreanimalshelter.org.