Toronto Zoo’s Adorable Baby Rhino Loves Splish Splashing Around During Bath Time

This baby rhino can’t get enough of water.

The Toronto Zoo welcomed a rhino calf on Jan. 4 who now enjoys his bath time while dancing in the water spray. The still unnamed newborn was recorded frolicking the downpour as his mother, Ashakrian or Asha for short, looked on.

As part of the zoo’s #BabyRhinoDiaries, it was revealed that at first, the calf was unsure of the water and was “startled” when his mother splashed him as she enjoyed her bath.

As the calf’s confidence continued to grow, he began to jump around in the spray, even rolling on his side.

The newborn is the zoo’s first baby of the year, which they announced in an Instagram post of the calf feeding from Asha.

The Toronto Zoo continuously updates the public on the calf’s growth on their Facebook page. Just 13 days after his birth, the newborn “confidently” wandered away from his mother in the maternity den to venture into a holding den giving zookeepers the opportunity to weigh him for the first time.

Both are greater one-horned rhinos, which are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The habitat of the rhinos is in decline due to human and livestock intrusion, according to CBS New York.