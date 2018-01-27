Toronto Zoo’s Adorable Baby Rhino Loves Splish Splashing Around During Bath Time

A rhino calf born at the Toronto Zoo loved splashing in the rain
Toronto Zoo
Alexia Fernandez
January 27, 2018 01:57 AM

This baby rhino can’t get enough of water.

The Toronto Zoo welcomed a rhino calf on Jan. 4 who now enjoys his bath time while dancing in the water spray. The still unnamed newborn was recorded frolicking the downpour as his mother, Ashakrian or Asha for short, looked on.

As part of the zoo’s #BabyRhinoDiaries, it was revealed that at first, the calf was unsure of the water and was “startled” when his mother splashed him as she enjoyed her bath.

As the calf’s confidence continued to grow, he began to jump around in the spray, even rolling on his side.

The newborn is the zoo’s first baby of the year, which they announced in an Instagram post of the calf feeding from Asha.

Presenting the first Zoo baby of 2018 🦏🎉. We are excited to announce that Ashakiran, a 13-year-old female greater one-horned rhino, gave birth to a male calf on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 11:04 am. . A greater one-horned rhino’s gestation lasts 425 – 496 days (approximately 16 months). Ashakiran, affectionately known to her keepers as "Asha", was moved from public viewing into a maternity area mid-December where video cameras were set in place for Wildlife Care staff to monitor her closely. While the calf appears healthy and feeding well, the first thirty days will be critical for both mom and calf. This is the second calf for Asha and father Vishnu. . Watch below to see him nursing from mom, Asha.  #RhinoDiaries #savingspecies

A post shared by Toronto Zoo (@thetorontozoo) on

The Toronto Zoo continuously updates the public on the calf’s growth on their Facebook page. Just 13 days after his birth, the newborn “confidently” wandered away from his mother in the maternity den to venture into a holding den giving zookeepers the opportunity to weigh him for the first time.

Both are greater one-horned rhinos, which are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The habitat of the rhinos is in decline due to human and livestock intrusion, according to CBS New York.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now