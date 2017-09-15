Tori Spelling Reveals Her Dog Ferris Was Attacked by Coyotes: They ‘Almost Killed Him’

On Thursday night, Tori Spelling revealed that one of her dogs was attacked — and almost killed — by a coyote.

“We’re on the prowl for coyotes,” Spelling, 44, said during an Instagram Live from her backyard. “Because coyotes got into our yard and dragged out … well, attacked one of our dogs, only four bites, but dragged one of them into a neighbor’s year and almost killed him.

“Literally we went to the hospital to say goodbye and he pulled through and Ferris, we hope, is coming home today,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added. “But as we heard, once coyotes smell blood they come back. We are hiding our other dogs inside, our chickens are in their coop, but we’re on the prowl to see if the sneaky bastards are coming back.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling on Pregnancy Risks: “We Knew My Life Could Potentially be in Danger Again”

“A coyote was spotted this morning,” Spelling continued, “But my husband [Dean McDermott], he’s such a guy, they have that hunter/masculine thing invested in their soul, he was on the lookout for him. I was like, ‘What are you going to do, throw a pebble at him?’

“My friend said there’s something about putting cayenne pepper around your yard and having the oldest male in the family piss around the surroundings, the proximity of your yard, so I think we’re going to try that, and if he made that up I don’t mind because I’m going to make Dean do it and I’m going to laugh my ass off,” she continued.

On Friday, Spelling gave PEOPLE an update on Ferris, saying, “he’s a little miracle. And like our neighbor, the Good Samaritan who saved his life and [nicknamed] him ‘Champ,’ he truly is.

“He’s coming home today. No one at the vet can believe how truly lucky he is. ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Woodland Hills have been amazing, working 24/7 to help him rehabilitate,” Spelling added.