Tori Spelling Introduces the Newest Member of Her Family: Nutmeg the Pig!

This little piggy went to the Spelling-McDermott household!

Tori Spelling revealed on Instagram that before she and husband Dean McDermott welcome a new little one into their family — an adorable pig named Nutmeg.

“We have a new member of the family…Nutmeg! Thanks to @oinkoinkminipigs for making this happen! Get all of the details on ToriSpelling.com,” the 43-year-old mother of four captioned a photo with her children — Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4 — and their new pet.

Spelling is pregnant with her and McDermott’s fifth child together, a son. Late last month, the expecting mom shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

“Can’t wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces,” Spelling wrote. “#6weekstogo #littleman #number5.”