Top Dogs: These Are the Most Popular Pups in the Country

The numbers are in!

The American Kennel Club, the nation’s largest purebred dog registry, has released its annual list of the most popular dog breeds. While all canines are wonderful and the most popular among their own families, the AKC looks at which breeds have the most dogs registered with them, which means mixed breed dogs are missing from the list (honestly, they would probably win otherwise).

Based on this criteria, the Labrador retriever is the most popular pup in the United States. This Top Dog spot is old hat for the Lab; the breed has ranked as the AKC’s most popular breed for 26 consecutive years. Following close behind is this year’s Westminster-winning breed, the German shepherd.

To see which pups make up the rest of the top ten, check out the list below. And remember, no matter what the data says, your dog is the best.

1. Labrador Retriever

2. German Shepherd

3. Golden Retriever

4. Bulldog

5. Beagle

6. French Bulldog

7. Poodle

8. Rottweiler

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Boxer