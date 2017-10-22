Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Kissing Booths, Pineapples,Trump & More: The 15 Cutest Costumes from the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
The annual contest, held on Oct. 21 in New York City, gave owners a chance to be creative — and dogs a chance to strut their stuff
By Kate Hogan
Posted on October 22, 2017 at 11:20am EDT
1 of 15
2 of 15
3 of 15
4 of 15
5 of 15
6 of 15
7 of 15
8 of 15
9 of 15
10 of 15
11 of 15
12 of 15
13 of 15
14 of 15
15 of 15