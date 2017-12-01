We Dare You to Make It Through This Adorable Music Video Without Crying

Trust us and get the tissues ready.

Singer Tom Chaplin, formerly of the British band Keane, recently released a holiday album, Twelvetales of Christmas, which features the moving song “Midnight Mass.”

But it’s not necessarily the lyrics or instrumentation that are getting to us — it’s the music video. Starring a host of furry friends, it tells the story of an elderly, beloved dog trainer who … well, just watch the clip.

Chaplin, who “endured his share of dark times,” according to a release, decided to put out a Christmas album now that he’s able to see the holiday “clearly through his daughter’s eyes.”

“Christmas is my favorite time of year,” the singer said. “The passing years have conspired to erode that magic but I still feel its presence when I gather together with family.”

And we certainly feel it in this video. Sniffle.