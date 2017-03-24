People

Today's Resident Puppy, Charlie, Visits with His Family in Cutest Reunion Ever

By @kbendernyc

Charlie, Today‘s current Puppy With a Purpose, has met plenty of celebrities during his tenure, but recently he welcomed his most important guests to date: his family.

The little Labrador, who is now actually kind of large at 9 months old, invited his mom, dad and five sisters to the Big Apple to take in the splendor of Today‘s Rockefeller Center studio.

Nathan CongletonTODAY

All of his relatives seemed impressed by Charlie’s internship, especially his mom, who is a black Lab just like him. This was also Charlie’s first time meeting his dad, yellow Lab Ozzie, but that didn’t stop the pair from exchanging nuzzles in no time.

Bring your dad to work day! #todaypuppy (📸: @photonate)

A post shared by TODAY Puppy (@todaypuppy) on

Like Charlie, the pup’s five sisters are all training with America’s VetDogs to become service dogs for veterans, and all of them are very good girls.

On the plaza with my sisters this morning! Can you guess which pup I am? 😛 #todaypuppy (📸: @brookesassman)

A post shared by TODAY Puppy (@todaypuppy) on

As you can see, Charlie doesn’t just come from an adorable lineage but a compassionate one as well.

 