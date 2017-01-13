It’s hard to believe that one year ago we were rubbing furry elbows with the top canine influencers at the dog wedding of the century.

Social media stars Toast and Finn married in front of Real Housewives, loving guests and plenty of other pooches, donating funds raised through the ceremony to charity.

And the lovebirds are continuing in this giving spirit for their one-year wedding anniversary.

Toast, a true fido fashionista if there ever was one, is auctioning her custom Marchesa gown to raise money for Friends of Finn, her husband’s animal organization that helps needy pets around the world.

The auction is taking place through Zola, the wedding registry site the dogs used for their puptuals. To place a bid and snag a wedding gown for the special dog in your life, head over to Zola’s Instagram and leave your bid as a comment.

May the best (and most giving) bride-to-be win!