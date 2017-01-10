Toast the Dog’s Parents Are Splitting — But the Pup and Her Siblings Won’t Be Separated

Fans of Instagram-famous pup Toast need not worry: she’s not being separated from her four-legged siblings Muppet and Pants.

Yes, the trio’s “parents,” The 12ish Style’s Katie Sturino and The Fat Jew, a.k.a. Josh Ostrovsky, are divorcing, but Sturino tells PEOPLE that contrary to reports, they’re not splitting up the pups.

“I’m keeping all three dogs,” she says. “I would never split them up. And Josh travels way too much to have the dogs stay with him. But he’ll get to see them any time he wants.”

The couple, who were together for 10 years and married for two, quietly separated earlier last year.

“It’s been a very progressive divorce,” Sturino says. “We’re young and we don’t have kids, and I know that Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘consciously uncoupling’ has become a bit of a funny catchphrase, but we are kind of like that … we’ve been together for 10 years and it just reached a point where it wasn’t working anymore. But we text, we talk. We’ve been family for so long.”

Sturino launched all three dogs’ Instagram accounts, and she promises that despite the familial shake-up, “nothing will change” about the pups’ social media presence. In fact, they already have big plans for the weeks ahead.

They're weird, but I love them. Merry Christmas!! #family @muppetsrevenge @underpantsthedog A photo posted by TOAST MEETS WORLD™ (@toastmeetsworld) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:48am PST

“We’re going to do a lot of fundraising for Friends of Finn for the Humane Society this winter,” Sturino tells PEOPLE. “Lots of office visits, fun contests.”

And while Sturino and Ostrovsky’s marriage didn’t work out, Toast’s did: the pooch and her husband Finn are celebrating their one-year anniversary this Friday the 13th.