How to Help Your Dog Fight Fat and Get a Beach Body Too!

April is Canine Fitness Month.

It may sound silly, but pet obesity is serious business. Many dogs struggle with weight issues, which can lead to other health problems.

To help fight fat and break down bulge, PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin has come up with some easy-to-follow tips.

Success in helping your pudgy pooch slim down lies in diet and exercise, just like humans.

It’s important to know the correct portions to feed your pet and to make sure they are getting plenty of walks.

Find out more ways to help your pet stay healthy by watching the clip above.