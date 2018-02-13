The thing you need to know about Tim Tebow is that he is competitive.

PEOPLE has spent a lot of time with the 30-year-old athlete and TV personality over the years, and has seen it firsthand — on the golf course, in the gym, even playing “let’s pass the time” games on a flight to Haiti.

In short, Tebow does not like to lose. Ever.

Unfortunately for Tebow, his time has come. Why? Because he has challenged PEOPLE senior writer Steve Helling to predict which dogs will win the Westminster Dog Show, which is happening on Feb. 12 and 13.

Tebow is a dog lover. He’s got a 7-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback named Bronco. “He’s my best friend,” Tebow tells PEOPLE. “He’s just such a good dog.”

Tebow filled out a bracket with the Purina Pro Plan $1 Million Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Bracket Challenge, and he invited PEOPLE to do the same. (Actually, it wasn’t exactly an invitation. It was more of a dare followed by some trash talk, but let’s not split hairs.)

Tebow went first, and he told PEOPLE why he chose the dogs he chose in each category. “The Maltese is super cute,” he said. “The Pointer looked like a champion. Boxers are super sweet dogs. I chose the German Shepherd and the Russell Terrier because of their track record. And I chose the Dalmatian because I grew up watching 101 Dalmatians.”

Yes, Tebow has selected one of his picks because of a movie he watched when he was 6. “It’s a good movie,” he says.

Tebow chose the Rhodesian Ridgeback as Best in Show. (We might point out here that his own dog is a Rhodesian Ridgeback, but we mentioned it earlier in this article. You do the math.)

Tebow’s bracket is below.

So then it was PEOPLE’s turn. Instead of choosing Disney movies or the dogs we thought looked “super cute,” we went with the dogs that resonated with us. Call it gut instinct.

PEOPLE doesn’t have a fancy graphic like Tebow, so here are our choices.

For the Hound Group, we chose the Beagle, because of Snoopy. For the Herding Group, we chose the Collie, because of Lassie.

For the Toy Group, we chose the Maltese because we cheated off of Tebow. That explains our choice for the Russell Terrier, as well.

For the Non-Sporting Group, we chose the French Bulldog because Paris is a great city. For the Sporting Group, we chose the Flat Coated Retriever — frankly, because it was all so confusing and we had to choose something.

And for the Working Group — and Best in Show — we chose the Doberman Pinscher.

No interview with the single Tebow would be complete without asking him if he’s dating anyone — which, admittedly, has nothing whatsoever to do with the Westminster Dog Show. Tebow tells PEOPLE that he’s single — but open to dating if the opportunity presents itself.

So, if he met the girl of his dreams and she didn’t like dogs, what would he do? “How can you not love dogs?” Tebow asks incredulously. “Everyone loves dogs. This is what I’d say: I will support her in everything that she does, so she needs to support the fact that I love dogs! And really, who doesn’t love dogs? That would be a deal breaker.”

So who will win the Purina Pro Plan $1 Million Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Bracket Challenge? Tebow thinks it will be him. “I don’t play these things to lose,” he laughs. “Just watch how well I do. This is the Rhodesian Ridgeback’s year. I can feel it.”

