Three Paraplegic Cats Fly from Kansas to New Jersey in Search of Forever Homes

They’re not in Kansas anymore!

Three paraplegic cats travelled by plane from Kansas to New Jersey, where two of the kitties have already found forever homes.

“Tabby’s Place stepped in to save all three of these sweet cats, providing them a forever home with the best medical care (and love!) possible,” says a Facebook post shared by the Tabby’s Place rescue in Ringoes, New Jersey. “We live streamed their arrival yesterday, and we had the wonderful photographer Mark Lovretin present during both the arrival and intake process. We’ve included the amazing photos of the trio during this process, the beginning of the tales of Tigger, Linda, and Pixie.”

The trio were said to be doing “incredibly well” following intake and the day after their arrival was a lot less exciting, and included an obligatory post-flight bath for at least one of the passengers.

“Pixie needed a bath after a long flight,” said the post, “which went surprisingly (and thankfully) well.”

Before they could even unpack their bags, though, two Tabby’s Place employees, Sanctuary Operations Manager Danielle Rice and Senior Veterinary Technician Denise Jeffries, decided to adopt Linda, 8 months, and Tigger, 6-years-old. As for Pixie, she continues to settle in and wait on her forever.

“We are all completely over the moon for her already, and she’s wasted no time making herself at home in our affections,” development director Angela Elizabeth Townsend tells PEOPLE. “Given Tabby’s Place’s history of adopting out paraplegic cats, we have high hopes for this little superstar, but we’re delighted to love her for her whole lifetime if necessary. Of course, we are immensely grateful for generous donations to help us care for her.”

The 1-year-old was found under a mobile home unable to move by animal control and it was later determined that she had a pellet in her spine (someone at the mobile home park had been shooting cats and kittens).

Pixie’s future adopter should “have a tremendous heart, a deep commitment to a lifetime of specialty care and tenacious love, the patience to express Pixie’s bladder and bowels (and clean up after her “dribbles”)… and a great sense of fun, because this little orange sprite wants to play and frolic!” adds Townsend.

If you’re interested in this girl, contact Tabby’s Place, or to help pay for her care, click here.