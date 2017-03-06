Quinn Scharn had just one thing on his mind after waking up from the surgery that cost him his right leg: “I want a dog with three legs.”

Scharn had learned at 10 that bone cancer was threatening his leg and hip. (This was Scharn’s second go-round with the disease; he survived it as a baby.) Within months, he was heading into the operating room for an amputation.

That was two years ago. This month, Scharn, how cancer-free, found Logan, a three-legged dog at the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, California,

“I saw the video of Logan on the shelter’s page, and the next day I picked Quinn up early from school and drove to Sacramento as fast as possible,” Teresa Howell, Scharn’s mother, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

When Quinn and Teresa got to the shelter, though, they learned that Logan was on hold for another family. After spending some time with Logan in his kennel, Howell went back to the front desk to ask about the specifics of the hold. Miraculously, “they said, ‘The family just called and are not interested anymore,’ ” she told the Chronicle. So the family adopted Logan then and there.

After just a few days, Logan’s settling in nicely. He can scale the stairs in Quinn’s home, he just hasn’t quite figured out to get back down them. But that’s fine: with Quinn, he’s got a great role model for overcoming obstacles.