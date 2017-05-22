PHOTOS: These Senior Dogs Need Your Help to Pick a Pup Prom King and Queen

For high school students across the country, it’s time to C-E-L-E-B-R-A-T-E the impending end of the school year with prom.

But an older set is getting in on the tiara and taffeta fun, too.

The Grey Muzzle Foundation, an animal welfare organization dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs, is hosting its own prom, where all the attendees are stylish senior dogs.

For the group’s first-ever senior dog prom, they put the word out to all animal lovers that they were looking for submissions to this unique event. Applicants poured in from older dogs across America, who were happy to embrace a moment to dress up and look dapper.

After sorting through all the wonderful submissions, The Grey Muzzle Foundation is working to put together its Prom Court, but needs your help.

Take a look at all the finalists for Prom King, Prom Queen and Cutest Couple. While many of these senior pups have forever homes, several are still looking, much like thousands of older dogs currently living in shelters.

Take a look at all the furry frontrunners, and then cast your vote here.

Prom King Finalists

Mikey, 13 (Las Vegas, NV)

Dwight, 12 (Ashville, NC)

This stud is available for adoption through Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

Rupert, 10 (Austin, TX)

Rupert is another handsome gent looking for a home. You can adopt him through Pug Rescue of Austin.

Trey, 9 (Austin, TX)

Prom Queen Finalists

Brownie, 14 (Las Vegas, NV)

Gracie, 8 (Richmond, VA)

Nana, 13 (North Reading, MA)

Daisy, 10 (Columbus, OH)

Cutest Couple Finalists

Misty, 8 & Jacksie, 14 (Richmond, VA)

Jacksie recently found a forever home, but Misty is still looking. Adopt this sweet senior from Richmond Animal League.

Ladi, 7 & Jed, 8 (Chester Springs, PA)

This pair is looking for a home and would love to be adopted together from Main Line Animal Rescue.

Libby, 6 & Rusty, 11 (Eleva, WI)

Libby has a loving home, but Rusty is at Bob’s House for Dogs waiting for his forever family.

Ruby, 13 & Archer, 14 (Lexington, SC)

Archer is available for adoption through Dachshund Rescue of North America.