People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Dogs

PHOTOS: These Senior Dogs Need Your Help to Pick a Pup Prom King and Queen

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

For high school students across the country, it’s time to C-E-L-E-B-R-A-T-E the impending end of the school year with prom.

But an older set is getting in on the tiara and taffeta fun, too.

The Grey Muzzle Foundation, an animal welfare organization dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs, is hosting its own prom, where all the attendees are stylish senior dogs.

For the group’s first-ever senior dog prom, they put the word out to all animal lovers that they were looking for submissions to this unique event. Applicants poured in from older dogs across America, who were happy to embrace a moment to dress up and look dapper.

After sorting through all the wonderful submissions, The Grey Muzzle Foundation is working to put together its Prom Court, but needs your help.

Take a look at all the finalists for Prom King, Prom Queen and Cutest Couple. While many of these senior pups have forever homes, several are still looking, much like thousands of older dogs currently living in shelters.

Take a look at all the furry frontrunners, and then cast your vote here.

Prom King Finalists 

Mikey, 13 (Las Vegas, NV)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Dwight, 12 (Ashville, NC)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

This stud is available for adoption through Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

Rupert, 10 (Austin, TX)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Rupert is another handsome gent looking for a home. You can adopt him through Pug Rescue of Austin.

Trey, 9 (Austin, TX)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization)

Prom Queen Finalists

Brownie, 14 (Las Vegas, NV)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Gracie, 8 (Richmond, VA)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Nana, 13 (North Reading, MA)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Daisy, 10 (Columbus, OH)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Cutest Couple Finalists

Misty, 8 & Jacksie, 14 (Richmond, VA)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Jacksie recently found a forever home, but Misty is still looking. Adopt this sweet senior from Richmond Animal League.

Ladi, 7 & Jed, 8 (Chester Springs, PA)

Anna Kunst/The Grey Muzzle Foundation

This pair is looking for a home and would love to be adopted together from Main Line Animal Rescue.

Libby, 6 & Rusty, 11 (Eleva, WI)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization

Libby has a loving home, but Rusty is at Bob’s House for Dogs waiting for his forever family.

Ruby, 13 & Archer, 14 (Lexington, SC)

Courtesy The Grey Muzzle Organization)

Archer is available for adoption through Dachshund Rescue of North America.