The World’s Most Spoiled Maltese Gets Her Own Book

Babydoll had a better life then most dogs, in fact she had a better life than most people.

The precious and pampered Maltese was the fur baby of shoe designers Donald and Lisa Pliner. Sadly, Babydoll passed away in 2014, but she and her lavish life are being remembered in a new book.

A Puppy’s Dream Come True comes out April 11th and will be told from the spoiled perspective of Babydoll. Written by her devoted owner, Lisa, the book will feature glimpses into the Maltese’s amazing world, which included: swim lessons in St. Tropez, a personal masseuse, custom made dog booties and so much more.

But Babydoll wasn’t all about Babydoll, the pup helped inspire a line of matching human and dog outfits for Harrod’s of London and was an important part of her pet parents’ philanthropic work. Donald and Lisa Pliner have helped to build playgrounds across the United States, all of which feature a Babydoll springer ride.

This book is sure to be a treat for dog lovers who see their pets as children, not objects. Just be careful what dogs you read it around, they might get their own ideas.