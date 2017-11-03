The Weeknd Finds a Way to Love Again & Introduces Fans to an Adorable New Puppy Following Breakup from Selena Gomez

Starboy has a new star-dog!

The Weeknd welcomed a new four-legged friend into his inner circle days following news of his breakup with girlfriend Selena Gomez after 10 months of dating.

“Handsome devil,” the singer — born Abel Tesfaye — captioned a photo of a Doberman Pinscher puppy on Instagram Thursday.

handsome devil 🖤😈 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Many fans and followers took to the comment section, noting that The Weeknd’s new dog may have replaced Gomez’s pet Charlie, the puppy he reportedly adopted with her.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair’s split was due to their conflicting schedules, “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

While the two singers were constantly spotted traveling the world for The Weeknd’s concerts (and constantly sharing clothes all the while), the source revealed that it was still difficult for them to maintain their relationship and “that played a part in them getting distant.”

Though Gomez has been spotted with ex Justin Bieber recently, insiders previously told PEOPLE that their rekindled friendship was not responsible for the “Wolves” singer and The Weeknd.

"It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them. It's over for now, but they're still in touch," a source said.