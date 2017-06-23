Dogs
From Mugly to Quasi Modo: See the 13 Ugliest Dogs in the World Ever
Could a mother love these faces? Look back at 14 years of winners from California's famous World's Ugliest Dog Contest
SWEEPEE RAMBO (2016)
After placing second in 2015, the 17-year-old Chinese crested — who, sadly, passed away in October 2016 — finally took the top prize with a milky right eye, big ears and that tongue.
QUASI MODO (2015)
The hunchback 10-year-old pit bull-Dutch shepherd mix was Ugly Dog perfection that year, beating out 26 other pups and landing a makeover by fashion guru Carson Kressley on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
PEANUT (2014)
The 2-year-old mutt's owner hoped the pup, a burn survivor, would bring awareness to an important cause with his win. "We’re trying to use him as a poster child for what can happen to animals who are abused," Holly Chandler told the AP.
WALLE (2013)
This 4-year-old with an unusually large head, hump back and duck-like waddle won the top prize at the 25th annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, the marquee event at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. “His head has always been bigger than his body,” said his owner Tammie Barbee.
MUGLY (2012)
What’s in a name? For a dog called Mugly, it’s a whole lot of ugly. The 8-year-old Chinese crested, already one of the U.K.’s ugliest dog honorees, won big in 2012. He and his owner Bev Nicholson showed their British pride with Union Jack-embellished accessories.
YODA (2011)
The force was with this 14-year-old mutt when she snagged the trophy at the 23rd annual contest. Sadly, her reign was short-lived: She died just eight months later.
PRINCESS ABBY (2010)
She may look like she’s bowing before her public, but this one-eyed Chihuahua had a back deformity – most likely caused by inbreeding – that propelled her to the winner’s circle.
PABST (2009)
Things got downright unsightly when this 4-year-old boxer mix ran off with the 2009 title, beating out the favorite, the Chinese crested.
GUS (2008)
He’s not winking! The one-eyed Chinese crested from St. Petersburg, Fla., strutted his stuff (on just three legs!) and took home a $1,600 cash prize.
ELWOOD (2007)
That’s a Mohawk to remember! The 2-year-old Chinese crested’s mane was immortalized in a children’s book after his win.
ARCHIE (2006)
Do you kiss your mother with that tongue? Yes, and she loves it! The toothless Chinese-crested-Chihuahua mix was plucked from death row by doting owner Heather Peoples.
SAM (2003-2005)
Triple crown! It was three years and three wins for the blind Chinese crested that had been rescued from a shelter by his Santa Barbara, Calif., owner. His unforgettable mug landed him on Criss Angel’s Mindfreak Halloween special.
RASCAL (2002)
Bad looks run in the family! The Chinese crested’s grandfather, Chi Chi, was celebrated by the Guinness Book of World Records for his eight Ugly Dog titles.