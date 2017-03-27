Shopping
The Pet Products That Have Us Purring and Barking for Joy Right Now
All of the gizmos, treats and toys that are getting our attention and keeping our pets happy
Scrub A Dub
Turn the messy task of getting your pet clean into a shower that is easy for everyone.
Buy it! Waterpik Pet Wand, $49.99; amazon.com
Keep It Cool
This vest provides your dog with that calming, swaddling sensation, along with music and vibration, all of which is designed to help your canine reduce his or her anxiety.
Buy it! Clamz Anxiety Relief System, $129.00; Calmz.com
Itty Bitty Babysitter
This product, which was recently financed through Kickstarter, provides pet owners with peace of mind. This little ball tracks activity, keeps your pet moving, allows you to look in on your animal when your away and more!
Buy it! Pebby Smart Ball; $169; kickstarter.com
It's War
Get your pup a toy you aren't afraid to pull on! This tug-o-war toy is perfect for a little active fun with your dog, which is sure to make them happy and maybe a little sleepy too.
Buy it! West Paw Design Zogoflex Bumi Tug-o-War Toy, $16.95; amazon.com
So Fresh, So Clean
Dog breath? Woof! Fight the odor and the bacteria that can plague your pup's mouth with these tasty treats.
Buy it! Zuke's Fresh Breath Functional Chews, $7.99; amazon.com
A Happy Ending
Bound to be a hit with cats and kids alike, this picture book tells the harrowing story of a cat who was separated from his family when they fled from Iraq and the amazing way he found his way home again.
Buy it! Lost and Found Cat: The True Story of Kunkush's Incredible Journey, $12.56; amazon.com
Too Sweet
Ellen DeGeneres just released her own line of pet products, and it is filled with chic and adorable designs for the furry one you love.
Buy it! Ellen DeGeneres Cupcake Dog Tee, $13.99; Pet Smart
Snug as a Bug
Cats are known for their naps, so why not indulge them with a premium plush place to do their business?
Buy it! Buster Cocoon Bed, $29.95; walmart.com
Baby It's Cold Outside
That's why it's important to protect your pet paws from the hard weather and salty ground that comes with winter. This balm helps protect your pet from painful cracked paw pads.
Buy it! Pura Naturals Moisturizing Paw Rescue Protection, $17.70; amazon.com
Hit the Road, Cat
Why should dogs have all the fun? This book helps cat owners find ways to safely bring their felines on outdoor adventures.
Buy it! Adventure Cats, $11.21; amazon.com
Takes a Lickin'
This in-mouth brush that is supposed to mimic cat-to-cat grooming may seem odd, but cats love the feel of the tool and seem to enjoy the closeness it provides with their owners.
Buy it! Licki Your Cat Brush, $24.99; amazon.com
All Good
A perfect fit for pets with allergies, sensitive tummies and an appreciation for good food, this pet food brand caters to all. The products contain no corn, wheat, soy or rice and are full of protein and probiotics.
Buy it! I and love and you, Naked Essentials Pet Food, $9-12; amazon.com
Mr. Roboto
Never get stressed about keeping your pet on a meal schedule again. This automated feeder can be controlled from your phone, ensuring your pet never misses a meal because of your busy human life.
Buy it! Petnet SmartFeeder Automatic Pet Feeding, $149; petco.com