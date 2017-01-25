The Most Walkable Cities for Dogs in the U.S.

We all know pups love a good W-A-L-K, but some dogs are covering more ground on the leash than others.

Care.com decided to investigate which cities in the United States are the most walk-friendly for canines, and there are some clear winners.

For the study of America’s most dog walkable spots, researchers evaluated 29 major cities across the country, looking at factors like the average length of dog walks, the availability of dog parks and each city’s walkability score for humans.

After crunching the numbers and getting the 411 from American fidos, Care.com created the first Dog Walkability Score.

Out of the 29 cities researched by the team, here are the Top 5 Walkable Cities for pooches and the Bottom 5.

Most Walkable Cities for Dogs in the U.S.

San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Tampa, Florida Washington, D.C.

Least Walkable Cities for Dogs in the U.S.

Jacksonville, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Nashville, Tennessee Milwaukee, Wisconsin Dallas, Texas

To get a complete list of all the cities surveyed and where they rank, visit Care.com.