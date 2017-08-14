The Internet Can't Get Enough of These Curly-Haired Kittens

This article first appeared on Hello Giggles.

We all know what kittens looks like — they’re tiny, fluffy, and perfect for cuddling. That’s why when photos came out of a curly-haired kitten, the Internet felt a little confused. And of course, intrigued. After all, it’s somewhat of a rarity.

It all started after a post of an orange kitten went viral on Twitter. The kitten in question was later identified as being a Selkirk Rex, a breed that originated based on one very special shelter kitty. Way back in 1987, a cat named Miss DePesto arrived at a shelter in Montana. After being adopted by a breeder, Miss DePesto mated with a Persian cat, and had kittens which all had her curly locks.

I've never seen a cat with curls until now pic.twitter.com/r7vE4XHTBM — mean plastic (@meanpIastic) August 4, 2017

Thus, a new breed was born. Many people today were unaware that a kitten could be so textured, but after the orange cat above went viral, others shared photos of their own Selkirk Rex cats and kittens.

And nobody complained, because — kittens.

heres an appreciation tweet for selkirk rex kittens since twitter seems to be in love with these 'never-seen-before curly haired cats' pic.twitter.com/4gi3fWbWu1 — malak // in LEB 🇱🇧 (@shumsende) August 4, 2017

Now? Everyone is obsessed.

And they likely checked on Instagram for more cute cat photos. Luckily, #selkirkrex has over 50,000 results, so cat-lovers can make a whole day out of it.

Je crois qu'il est détendu… #selkirkrex #selkirkrexofinstagram #cats #catsofinsta #ilovecats #catsofinstagram #catslife A post shared by LoveTheWayYouAre (@annesoalice) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

#available #kitten #selkirk A post shared by Виктория Новикова (@vic.selkirk) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

According to VetStreet, the Selkirk Rex typically has an incredible personality. They’re known as being affectionate, cuddly, and good for therapy. They also noted that with this breed, the curly coat is a dominant trait, and many of these cats even have curly whiskers.

So, while the Selkirk Rex isn’t a new breed, it’s one that not everyone is familiar with. Until now. And we’re just saying, if we happen to see one of these fellas at the shelter, we’d be pretty quick to give him a home … along with our other cats.