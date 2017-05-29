The Barbecue Foods You Should Not Share With Your Pet This Memorial Day

The long weekend is here!

Now, if the weather holds up, this is the perfect time to break out the barbecue, perhaps for the first time this year.

Between grilling hot dogs and flipping burgers, it’s important to think about your pet during your Memorial Day BBQ.

If your pet loves company, barbecues are a great chance for them to socialize, play and enjoy the outdoors, but there are some popular grilling foods that can quickly turn a good day into a bad one for your dog.

Make sure to keep the following foods away from your pet — and tell your guests to do the same.

Meat with Bones (Chicken wings, Ribs, etc): It is easy for some dogs to choke on these “treats” or for the bones to splinter while your pup is chomping down,

Onions: Onions and garlic are potentially lethal to pooches. If consumed, they can affect your canine’s red blood cells.

Hot Dogs and Hamburgers: While it is tempting to slip your dog a piece of BBQ meat, these foods are often loaded with salt, preservatives and other rich flavors that can easily lead to canine tummy troubles.

Corn on the Cob: This outdoor party staple also poses a choking hazard to pets.

If your party is outside, it’s also important to keep an eye on your pet. Dogs can easily overheat, so make sure to provide them with plenty of shade, water and opportunities to go inside.

By following these simple tips all your guests (two-legged and four-legged alike) are guaranteed to have a fun and safe Memorial Day.