Tennessee Woman Awakes to Find Large Snake Wriggling in Her Bed

Christine Humphries of Nashville, Tennessee, found herself with an unwanted bed partner Friday night.

The mom was already asleep in her lofted bed when she was awoken by a peculiar feeling.

“It felt like skin on skin,” Humphries told KATV.com of the weird sensation she felt on her arm.

The woman rolled over expecting to find her cat, but found a chicken snake coiled up beside her instead.

Spotted by Humphries bewildered eyes, the large snake stared back and started to retreat.

Panic finally setting in, Humphries ran to her daughter’s room to call for help. Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and three deputies responded to the emergency. Humphries let the authorities know they were stuck at her home until the snake was found.

After a thorough search the reptile was found hiding underneath the bed and was released outside back into the wild, where there is no such thing as tempur-pedic mattresses.

While chicken snakes are harmless to humans physically, they can still pack an emotional punch. Humphries says she has not slept in her bed since Friday night, opting to stay on the couch with the lights on.

She believes the chicken snake, an animal she often spots outside on her 12-acre property, came in through a pipe connected to her daughter’s room in the basement and then made its way upstairs. Humphries’ daughter, who most likely lives beside the snake’s point of entry, has been sleeping fine.