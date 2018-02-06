Taylor Swift's Cat Olivia Is Prepping for Her Tour — Is She Stretching to Swift's New Playlist?

Taylor Swift is busily preparing for her stadium tour and she’s not the only one getting ready.

The “End Game” singer, 28, shared an adorable photo of one of her cats, Olivia Benson, stretching her leg upward while staring directly at the camera on Monday.

“We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo,” Swift captioned the photo. The pose looked eerily similar to Victoria Beckham’s own signature pose.

The Grammy Award-winner also shared a Spotify playlist of her favorite songs, tweeting, “Songs I’m loving right now.”

Songs I’m loving right now 🎶https://t.co/K62TYfJht6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2018

Among them, the singer has taken a liking to “Mine” by Bazzi, “Rhythm of Your Heart” by Marianas Trench, “Loving Is Easy” by Rex Orange County and Benny Sings, as well as “Heartbeat” by Haux, and “Pick You Up” by LANCO — all are in her top five.

In November 2017, Swift shared a photo of her other cat, Meredith Grey, lounging on a windowsill overlooking a beach, with the caption, “Waiting for #reputation like…” In another, Olivia posed for a selfie with the singer.

In September of that year, Olivia appeared in Swift’s AT&T ad campaign with the singer crawling across the floor and asking Olivia, “Are you a saber-toothed tiger cub? Are you my baby wolverine?”

She went on to ask, “Are you Princess of Meow Town?”

And also, “Are you just a melting snowman? Are you just a sloth?”

Then she declared, “‘Cause you’re just a little unicorn kitty cat!” Before finally asking, “Are you my magical Pegasus? Do you want to write some songs?”

The two cats have been constant companions for the pop star through the ups and downs of her career. The two were named after iconic female characters that Swift loves: Meredith Grey of Grey’s Anatomy and Olivia Benson of Law & Order: SVU.