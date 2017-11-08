Madame Tussauds San Francisco Introduces Taylor Swift in Wax — with Adoptable Cats!

The resemblance is uncanny — and more than a little bit catty.

World-famous wax museum Madame Tussauds introduced a new Taylor Swift figure on Wednesday in San Francisco, complete with a real squad of adoptable felines courtesy of Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue.

“As huge fans of Taylor’s we really wanted to have some fun with this launch,” Madame Tussauds San Francisco General Manager Dalia Goldgor said. “Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows Taylor is a huge cat-lover so this was a very fitting, fun and furry way to celebrate her new figure and upcoming album.”

When you think about it, the cat connection makes purr-fect sense: Not only is Swift a proud pussycat mama to Meredith and Olivia, she’s also been showing off her claws as of late — particularly on her new, edgier album Reputation, out Friday.

Swift’s wax döppelganger features the singer’s signature red lipstick, arched brow and black lingerie-inspired ensemble. She’s valued at approximately $350,000, but Swifties (and cat lovers) can take home one of her feline friends for much less.

Give Me Shelter Rescue‘s adoption fees, which cover the costs of spay/neuter surgery, shots, microchip and FeLV/FIV testing, are $150 for one cat, $250 for two.

Adopt, don’t shop! (This message is old and new Taylor approved.)